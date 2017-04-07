Laurent Koscielny to Marseille?

Arsenal standing captain Laurent Koscielny could consider a return home with Marseille in the summer, a source close to the Frenchman has revealed.

The France international has been a regular in the heart of the Gunners defence ever since his move from Lorient back in the summer of 2010.



Koscielny penned a fresh three-and-a-half deal with the Gunners in January in order to show his commitment, but this has not stopped the continuous speculation regarding his future.



According to Yahoo France, a member of the player's entourage feels that the centre-back could be attracted by a move to Marseille following Dimitri's Payet comeback earlier in the year.



"Why not? If Marseille can attract Dimitri Payet, Marseille can do the same with Laurent Koscielny." he told the source.



Apart from Koscielny, Gunners striker Olivier Giroud is also regarded as a potential candidate to fill the Marseille ranks as new owner Frank McCourt aims to spend big to restore the club's glory days.

