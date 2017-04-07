Antonio Conte reveals injury boost ahead of Bournemouth clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed Victor Moses is in contention to feature against Bournemouth after having missed the previous two fixtures with a toe injury.

The Nigeria international was initially feared to require a surgery to resolve his problem, but it now appears that he has overcome his slight discomfort.



Moses took part in training with his fellow teammates on Thursday afternoon, and Conte admits that he will consider the player's return to the lineup for tomorrow's game.



"He trained with us yesterday and today but I need to check the situation to make the best decision. He is available. There are no other injuries," he told reporters.



Moses has had his best season in the Blues shirt this season after having netted three goals in 27 appearances - all of which have come in the right wing-back position.



Chelsea currently hold a seven-point gap over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league standings, and they will be hoping to have no slip ups at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening.

