Champions' manager signs new four year contract

Celtic, who secured their sixth successive Scottish Premiership title, have announced today that manager Brendan Rodgers has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him at Celtic Park until 2021.

Rodgers joined the Scottish giants last summer on a rolling twelve month contract. In his first season with the club, Rodgers has won the League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, with his team still unbeaten in the league with just seven games to go. The Northern Irish manager is also chasing a third piece of silverware, as they face bitter rivals Rangers in the semi final of the Scottish Cup later this month.



The former Liverpool manager appeared pleased with the new contract, telling reporters that "professionally and personally I'm in a good place", whilst setting out his intentions for the future, saying that "there's a lot more to achieve."



Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said that in his opinion, Brendan Rodgers is "one of the best coaches in Europe."





