Harry Kane set to return for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a boost ahead of their Premier League fixture against Watford on Saturday, with Harry Kane set to return to the matchday squad ahead of schedule following his ankle injury.





Kane has been in fantastic form again for Spurs this season, but was halted when he picked up an ankle injury, similar to a previous injury of the same nature, in the early stages of his team's FA Cup tie against Millwall at White Hart Lane.



The England striker was expected to return for Tottenham's North London derby against Arsenal at the end of April at the earliest, however it now appears that his recovery has been very successful. In a press conference ahead of Saturday's fixture, manager Mauricio Pochettino gave supporters some positive news.



Pochettino revealed that his only decision was whether to put Kane straight back into the starting lineup or to introduce him from the substitute's bench. After returning to training earlier this week, Pochettino said that he could see that his star striker was ready to return to first team action, with the wait now being for Saturday afternoon to see whether he will start or not.





