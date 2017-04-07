Premier League manager denies Shaw interest

It appears that Luke Shaw will not be appearing in a Manchester United shirt next season, but his next destination is not so clear. Jose Mourinho has made no secret about his opinion of Shaw and now another Premier League manager has ruled out a move for the England left back.

Recently, Starsport reported that Stoke City manager Mark Hughes was preparing to make a bid for the Red Devils defender, but speaking today, it would appear that is a move that won't develop.



Hughes was questioned on the matter ahead of his team's Premier League fixture against Liverpool this weekend. "You look at all good players, but that's not one that's realistic for us, to be honest." The Potters' manager's comments would appear to rule out a deal for Shaw, but there is still interest from other parties.



Tottenham Hotspur are still the favourites to sign him, with Shaw himself apparently keen on linking up with manager Mauricio Pochettino again, after a successful spell together at Southampton. Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are also rumoured to be showing interest in signing the twenty one year old.









