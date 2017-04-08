Real Madrid set sights on signing the 'Little Messi'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had recently caught up with super agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential deal for AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva .

The Portugal international has been a revelation for the Principality outfit this season, and he is a likely contender for the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.



According to The Express, the European champions are pushing their efforts to sign the young playmaker, who is also on the radar of both Chelsea and Manchester United.



Mendes is due to be busy with a number of his clients this summer, but Silva could be the first to switch clubs following a campaign which has seen amass eight goals and as many assists for the Ligue 1 leaders.



The 22-year-old, who is dubbed the 'Little Messi' is likely to cost in upwards of £50m, with Monaco keen to make a good profit from the sales of their key players.



Apart from Silva, the likes of Thomas Lemar, Tieumoue Bakayoko, Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe could be heading through the Monaco exit door in the summer.

