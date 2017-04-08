Jermain Defoe on Newcastle radar

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe could make a surprise switch to arch-rivals Newcastle United when the transfer window reopens in the summer.





The England international has a relegation release clause in his contract which is likely to be activated, should the Black Cats return to the Championship next season.



According to The Sun, the Magpies have emerged as surprise contenders to sign the 34-year-old this summer with manager Rafael Benitez likely to receive a reasonable transfer budget to improve the squad.



Defoe is keen to prolong his international career until at least the 2018 World Cup, and his latest call-up has urged him to consider a move elsewhere.



The veteran striker has netted 14 league goals for David Moyes' side during the ongoing campaign, but even this, has failed to push them out of the Premier League drop zone.



Sunderland are currently 10 points adrift of 17th-placed Hull City with a game in hand, and it looks more and more that they will be relegated unless they go on a miracle run once again.

