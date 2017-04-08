David Ospina wants Fenerbahce transfer

Colombia international David Ospina will push for a summer exit from Arsenal amid the lack of regular playing time over the past few years.





The shot-stopper has played second fiddle to Petr Cech in the Premier League while earning some playing time in both the FA Cup and the Champions League.



According to The Sun, the former Nice man will push for a move elsewhere as he is unsettled playing second fiddle to Cech for the number one role.



Ospina had initially planned to leave the Gunners during the previous summer transfer window, but he was urged by manager Arsene Wenger to stay with the promise of regular Cup action.



However, he appears to be keen on a switch this time around with Turkish giants Fenerbahce willing to make him their first-choice goalkeeper on wages similar to what he is earning in north London - £40,000-a-week.



Arsenal are expected to demand a sum of around £6m in order to let go of their back goalkeeper in this summer's transfer window.

