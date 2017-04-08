Barcelona prepared to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu

Spanish champions Barcelona will seek to activate the buy-back clause on Gerard Deulofeu 's contract once he returns to his parent club Everton this summer.





The attacker had struggled for regular first-team action under Ronald Koeman in the first half of the campaign, and this urged him to join AC Milan on a short-term loan at the turn of the year.



Deulofeu has since emerged as key performer for the Rossoneri with a goal and three assists, and his showing has seen him rewarded with a route back to the Spanish squad.



The 23-year-old managed to provide a goal and assist during his recent recall to his national side, and he is now well on the radar of Barcelona, who are looking into the future of the club.



According to The Sun, the Catalan giants will seek to activate the £10m buy-back option in the player's contract after his promise in the second half of the season.



Deulofeu has recently snubbed talks over a potential move back to his former club, but Barca could still buy him with a view to making a decent profit from sale later on in the summer transfer window.

