Arsenal planning shock move for Chelsea star?

Arsenal had sent their representative to keep track on the performance of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma in midweek.





The France international earned his first league start of the campaign against Manchester City on Wednesday night with manager Antonio Conte opting for a tactical switch in the injury absence of Victor Moses.



Despite this, the 22-year-old lasted for just 45 minutes on the night with the Italian coach opting for a change to maintain the 2-1 scoreline.



According to Goal.com, a scout from north London was in attendance to watch Zouma in action ahead of a potential move for his services in the summer.



The former Saint-Etienne has previously hinted that he could leave Stamford Bridge in the pursuit of regular first-team football, but a move to a direct league rival could be hard to take for the club's faithful.



Zouma has made just a solitary start since his long-term knee problem last February, and a switch elsewhere could be key to his chances of making the France squad for next year's World Cup in Russia.

