Man Utd face China fight for Marcelo Brozovic

Manchester United will reportedly have to fend off interest from the Chinese Super League in order to sign midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the summer.

The Croatian international has not had the best of seasons in the Inter Milan shirt, and it is understood that the club's owners could entertain his sale during the summer transfer window.



Brozovic recently inked a new contract with a £43m release clause, and his suitors will have to match his maximum value in order to pursue his services.



According to Calciomercato, the Red Devils could potential competition from Tianjin Quanjian, whose manager Fabio Cannavaro is keen on signing the midfield anchorman.



Cannavaro recruited the likes of Alexandre Pato and Axel Witsel during the winter period, and he is now prepared to lodge an attempt to sign Brozovic under United's noses.



Brozovic had been previously linked with a move to Juventus last summer, but the Nerazzurri decided to block his potential switch as they could not find a suitable replacement.

