Inter Milan to rival Man Utd for Serie A attacker

Inter Milan will reportedly go head-to-head with Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens in the summer.

Mertens started the campaign in the wider positions before a long-term injury to Arek Milik urged manager Maurizio Sarri to push the Belgian into the centre-forward role.



The 29-year-old has since been in stunning form for the Naples outfit for whom he has managed 25 goals and seven assists across all competitions.



According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri are prepared to fight it out with United for Mertens with the Suning group keen to take the club back to their glory days.



The former PSV Eindhoven man had met up with United officials earlier last month, and this has heightened speculation over his future with his contract due to expire in 15 months' time.



Mertens has recently snubbed an extension at Napoli after club president Aurelio De Laurentiis refused to match his demands for a £4.5m-a-year contract.

