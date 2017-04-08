Eye Football

Saturday's Premier League action


April 8, 2017

Dele Alli scored a screamer for Tottenham in the early kick off

With less than ten games to go in the 2016/17 Premier League season, it's still all to play for. Tottenham continue to chase Chelsea for the trophy, several teams are battling it out for a Champions League spot and at the bottom, a real relegation scrap is taking place. 

The day's early kick off saw Tottenham Hotspur host Watford. A victory for Spurs would see them close the gap on leaders Chelsea to just four points, ahead of their match later in the day. Tottenham's strong recent form continued, with them taking a three goal lead before half time at White Hart Lane, including a screamer from Dele Alli. Son Heung-min scored his second of the match in the second half, to give Spurs a 4-0 victory. 

Chelsea travelled to Bournemouth in the evening kick off, looking to restore their seven point lead. An unfortunate Adam Smith own goal gave Chelsea the lead, before Eden Hazard doubled it just moments later. Josh King's deflected effort got Bournemouth back into the tie before half time, but Marcos Alonso's superb free kick sealed three points for the league's top side in the second half. 

The battle for the top four saw Liverpool and Manchester City both win, keeping the Anfield side in third place. It wasn't easy for them against Stoke City however, with Jonathan Walters giving the Potters the lead moments before half time. Neither Phillipe Coutinho or Roberto Firmino were fit enough to start the game, but they both scored after entering the action, both within two minutes of eachother. That was enough for Liverpool to complete a hard fought victory. It was much easier for Manchester City, who came out 3-1 winners at home to Hull City. An Ahmed Elmohamady own goal and finishes from Fabian Delph and Sergio Aguero saw City take a 3-0 lead, before Andrea Rannochia scored a late consolation for the visitors.

In a relegation scrap, a Cheikhou Kouyate goal was enough for West Ham United to overcome Swansea City, whilst two other relegation threatened teams, Middlesbrough and Burnley, drew 0-0 at the Riverside.

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion were beaten 1-0 by the team directly behind them in the league, Southampton, thanks to a goal by Jordy Clasie after twenty five minutes. 