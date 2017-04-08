Man Utd keen on James Rodriguez signing

Manchester United are reportedly making progress in their bid to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez in the summer.





The Colombia international has been restricted to regular first-team action during the ongoing campaign, and he is prepared to move elsewhere during the off-season.



According to The Mirror, Jose Mourinho has held talks with his super agent Jorge Mendes, who will be pivotal to pushing through the player's exit from the Bernabeu in the summer.



Rodriguez did not go well with manager Zinedine Zidane after he was substituted in the 4-2 win over Leganes in midweek, and this exhibits his frustration in what has been a difficult campaign by his standards.



Los Blancos are currently said to value Rodriguez in excess of £60m, but Mendes will seek to lower the valuation below the £50m range in order to secure his client's transfer to Old Trafford this summer.



Rodriguez is understood to be keen to work alongside United boss Jose Mourinho despite talks over a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.

