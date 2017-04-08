Griezmann strikes late in Madrid derby

Antoine Griezmann scored late for Atletico Madrid to save a point at the Santiago Bernabeu against local rivals Real Madrid. Pepe looked like he had secured a win for the La Liga leaders, before the Frenchman silenced home fans.

Atletico came into this game ten points behind Real, leaving them in third place in the Spanish top division. With eight games to go, defeat on Saturday would have almost guaranteed that the visitors would not be the ones lifting the La Liga trophy in May.



After a goalless first half, defender Pepe rose to head in a Toni Kroos cross to send the home fans into celebration and leave Atletico with a big task on their hands. The goal looked to have been enough to secure three points when the game entered it's last ten minutes.



However, with just six minutes left on the clock, Griezmann raced through to level the scores and take his tally for the season up to fifteen. Both teams come away with a point, but Atletico will be the happier of the two teams. The result keeps Atletico in with a small chance of La Liga glory, but also keeps Barcelona in the race, who now sit just three points behind Real Madrid at the top.









