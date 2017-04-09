Jose Mourinho wants reunion with this Arsenal star

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil amid the uncertainty over his future at the Emirates.





The German international is yet to agree to a contract extension in north London, and there is every possibility that he could be offloaded when he enters the final year of his contract in the summer.



According to The Mirror, the World Cup winner has emerged as a transfer target for Mourinho despite their sweet-and-sour relationship at former club Real Madrid.



The Special One has seen his side lose just three outings in the Premier League, and it has been the draws (12) which have diminished their chances of challenging for the English crown.



Ozil put in a man of the match showing in the Gunners' 3-0 win over West Ham United in midweek, and shortly after the game, manager Arsene Wenger admitted that the player was mentally affected by the club's Champions League thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich.

