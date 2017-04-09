Man City to rival Arsenal for £40m-rated French striker

Manchester City will reportedly to battle with rivals Arsenal in the race to sign wantaway Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer.





The 25-year-old is expected to switch clubs in the summer with the prospect of improving his chances of making the France squad ahead of next year's World Cup finals in Russia.



Lacazette, who has netted over 20 goals in each of his last three seasons, has maintained a similar touch this campaign with 30 goals across all competitions.



But, in spite of this, the French club are far off from the Champions League places - something which has urged the striker to consider his future.



Long-time admirers Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have been credited with an interest in the in-form marksman in recent weeks, and according to The Mirror, they could face a fight with the Citizens.



Pep Guardiola has utilized the services of Sergio Aguero up front owing to an injury to youngster Gabriel, but there are still doubts over the former's future ahead of this summer's transfer window.

