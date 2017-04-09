Everton line up move for Spurs full-back

Everton will seek to lodge a move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier during the summer transfer window.





The Toffees are currently short of an experienced right-sided defender with Seamus Coleman out for a lengthy period after his leg break due to a nasty tackle from Neil Taylor on international duty.



A report from The Mirror claims that the Toffees are lining up a bid for Trippier, who has seen limited action in the Spurs' first-team this season.



Trippier has played backup to Kyle Walker in the Premier League, while he has earned his odd appearance in the Cup and the Europa League.



The former Burnley man has more than three years left on his present deal, and this could put Spurs at an advantage to turn down the approach unless the player pushes for a potential transfer.



Tottenham are currently placed second in the league standings, seven points of London rivals Chelsea, who look on course for their fifth Premier League title.

