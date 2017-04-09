Everton identify Romelu Lukaku replacement

Real Sociedad star Willian Jose has emerged as a top candidate to replace Romelu Lukaku at Everton next season.





Lukaku, 23, has been in top form for the Toffees during the ongoing campaign and his tally of 21 goals in the top flight has kept them in contention for a European qualification place.



However, the Belgian has shown no signs of extending his contract at Goodison after having turned down a fresh £140,000-a-week deal in order to pursue his career at a club with more ambition.



While Lukaku continues to be linked with a potential £70m return to former club, Everton appear to have identified a potential successor for the Belgian marksman, The Mirror reports.



Willian Jose, 25, has been one of the bright spots for Real Sociedad following his move from Las Palmas last summer, and the Toffees feel they could groom the player into the mould of Lukaku.



The former Brazil under-20 international is likely to cost in the region of £27m after having netted 11 goals during the current campaign.

