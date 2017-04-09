Arsenal, Man Utd target Napoli defender

Napoli's Elseid Hysaj is reportedly a top target for both Arsenal and Manchester United for the summer transfer window.





The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Naples outfit in recent seasons, but he could be prepared to move on amid interest from England's elite.



According to The Sun, the Gunners and United are among the key contenders for the Albania international this summer after his agent admitted that there is 'big foreign interest'.



Arsene Wenger's side have deployed Hector Bellerin and Gabriel on occasions for the right-back role, but there is still need for sufficient backup with the likes of Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy set to make way from the club.



Bellerin has been continuously linked with a return to Barcelona, and his departure could weaken the Gunners' defence substantially.



Meanwhile, United boss Jose Mourinho is still on the search for a potential backup to Antonio Valencia, who has been the main man for the right-back spot this season.



Both Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have been utilised in the Ecuadorian's absence, but neither have managed to gain the confidence of the manager.

