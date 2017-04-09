Chelsea boss to revive interest in Lazio midfielder

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will seek to retain his interest in signing Lazio captain Lucas Biglia when the transfer window reopens in July.





The Argentina international had been linked with a winter move to the west London giants but the deal failed to materialise.



Biglia, now 31, has less than 15 months left on his present deal, and it is understood that he will push for a big-club move following his reluctance to ink a fresh long-term contract.



The Express claims that the Blues will push for a move for Biglia in the summer with Conte being a huge admirer of the player's talents.



The former Anderlecht man has been previously pursued by league rivals Manchester United, but Chelsea could have the advantage with a guaranteed run in the Champions League next season.



Conte has utilised the likes of N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas in central midfield this season, but there is still the need for additional cover with added pressure of European football next term.

