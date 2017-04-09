Alexis Sanchez to join Chelsea on a free?

Chile international Alexis Sanchez could be willing to join league rivals Chelsea on a Bosman once his contract expires at Arsenal at the end of next season.





The 28-year-old has been in a rich vein of form during the ongoing campaign, and his tally of 18 goals and nine assists have kept the Gunners in contention for a top-four finish.



Sanchez recently insisted that he would like to be at a London club with a 'winning mentality', and according to Metro, he could give it a final shot with the Gunners before moving elsewhere.



The former Barcelona man currently has just 14 months left on his contract, and he could prolong negotiations until the turn of the year in order to assess the club's position against the league's elite.



Premier League leaders Chelsea are currently deemed favourites to recruit the South American footballer, and they could pounce for his signature, should he turn down an extension altogether.





