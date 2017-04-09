Leicester City considering move for Chelsea striker

Craig Shakespeare has been at the helm of Leicester City's remarkable change of form over the last couple of months, with the Foxes now pushing for the top half of the Premier League and with a Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid to come. Now, Shakespeare is eyeing up an addition to the squad in the form of a young Chelsea attacker.

Tammy Abraham has been on loan at Championship side Bristol City for the duration of this season, scoring twenty four goals for them in their fight against relegation. At just nineteen, Abraham has potential to become a top class striker in the future, with Leicester seeing him as a way of strengthening their squad now and for years to come.



Chelsea appear aware of the quality that their youngster has, meaning that they will not let the England under 21 striker go easily. It is likely that the clubs would be able to settle on a loan option, giving him valuable Premier League experience, however to sign Abraham on a permanent deal, the Foxes may have to pay in the region of £15-£20 million.





