Manchester United and PSG to target Hugo Lloris

Top class goalkeepers can be hard to come by these days, making ones like Tottenham and France stopper Hugo Lloris very desirable to clubs aiming for success. Reports today suggest that Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain will target him in the summer transfer window.





Lloris has been solid in the Tottenham goal this season, keeping twelve clean sheets in his twenty seven league appearances. Along with his defenders, the France international's strong showing has provided Spurs with a solid foundation for their attackers to build on, allowing them to climb to second place in the Premier League.



Manchester United's current first choice goalkeeper, David De Gea, has been linked strongly with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, with the Spanish giants having chased him for several years. If De Gea leaves, Manchester United are believed to have identified Lloris as their first choice replacement.



The Express also adds that Paris Saint Germain will challenge the Red Devils for Lloris' signature, as they look to replace Kevin Trapp in the summer.



Lloris has recently signed a new contract that lasts until 2022, but both clubs have enough financial backing to allow them to offer a tempting amount of money for their targets. Lloris is currently earning £100,000 a week with Spurs, but both clubs should comfortably be able to offer more.



Tottenham have built a string squad over the last few years and that can be seen in their ever improving results. If they want to continue their progression and challenge for the Premier League, they will have to assure that they hold on to their best players.





