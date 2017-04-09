Barcelona to use Turan as Bellerin bait

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin for the last few months. After looking like a deal was unlikely last week, the Catalan giants are preparing to return with a player plus cash offer, as they look to persuade the Premier League club to sell.





With this season being turbulent on and off the field for Arsenal, it is understandable that some of the players may be unsettled at the Emirates. The Spanish youngster has become a fan favourite with the Gunners fans, with his strong tackling and athleticism down the right hand side. Barcelona have also been impressed and want to bring him back to his home town.



Don Balon reports today that in order to get their man, Barcelona are willing to offer Turkish midfielder Arda Turan in a part exchange deal. Turan has struggled to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp, whilst Arsenal have recently shown interest in acquiring him. This deal would work well for Barcelona, as they would sign their target, whilst also offloading one of their underperforming stars to make room in the squad.





