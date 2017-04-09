Barcelona plan player-plus-cash deal for Bellerin

Barcelona are prepared to offer Turkish midfielder Arda Turan as makeweight in a proposed deal to re-sign Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in the summer.

The Catalan giants are on the desperate search for a new right-sided defender after having failed to find a replacement for Dani Alves who left Camp Nou last summer.



Spanish outlet Cadena Ser suggests that the Spanish champions are still in the hunt for Bellerin, who left the La Masia academy for the Emirates in the summer of 2011.



Bellerin inked a fresh six-and-a-half year offer with the Gunners earlier in the season, but Barca remain hopeful of landing the asset in a part exchange deal involving Arda Turan.



Turan has managed to net an impressive tally of 11 goals in 25 outings for the La Liga giants this season despite playing backup to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez up front.



Meanwhile, Bellerin is also on the radar of Serie A holders Juventus, who are planning to add a youthful right-back to their ranks in the summer.

