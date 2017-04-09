Guardiola searches for Stones partner

As Pep Guardiola plans how he will improve his Manchester City squad for next season, with ambitions of performing much better in the Premier League and Champions League, he has identified an area where he will look to build on.

Much was made of John Stones big money move from Everton last summer, but it is agreed by most people that he has progressed well over the course of the campaign. With the ability for Stones to play out of defence with the ball at his feet, Guardiola will now look to find a no nonsense centre back to play alongside him to create a solid partnership at the heart of the City back line.



It is believed that Guardiola's first choice for that spot would be Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to the Manchester Evening News. Guardiola attempted to sign Bonucci last season, however that bid was refused. The Spanish manager may have more chance of landing his target this summer however, with Bonucci reportedly having a fall out with Juventus manager Max Allegri.



Bonucci also has plenty of international experience, meaning that whilst tightening up City's defence in the short term, he would also help to develop John Stones further in the long term.





