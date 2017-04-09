Neymar could miss vital El Clasico clash

The title race in Spain's La Liga looks like it could go down to the wire this season, as Barcelona look to catch Real Madrid and retain their title. After the Madrid derby finished 1-1 last night, Barcelona had the chance to close the gap. However, the Catalan side were unable to overcome Malaga later that night, losing 2-0. To make matters worse, crucial attacker Neymar saw red, following two bookable offences.

The standard one match ban that comes as a result of picking up two yellow cards would see Neymar miss out on Barcelona's match against Real Sociedad, before being available for selection the following week. However, after feeling hard done by, Neymar was seen giving sarcastic applause towards the match officials, which could see the ban lengthened if it is included in the referee's match report. An extended ban would mean that Neymar would be unavailable for Barcelona's trip to the Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid.



The El Clasico is one of the biggest and most anticipated rivalries in world football. On top of that, the result of that tie could determine who will lift the La Liga trophy in May.



If the ban is extended, Barcelona manager Luis Enrique will no doubt be outraged with his Brazilian star, with any team worse off without a player of Neymar's quality.









