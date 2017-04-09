Juventus target United defender

Serie A club Juventus are said to be lining up a bid for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian , as Max Allegri looks to strengthen the defence of the Italian giants'.





Darmian has not been a consistent starter for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, meaning that the Portuguese manager may be willing to listen to offers for the Italian defender as he looks to open up squad places for a buying spree in the summer.



Calciomercato reports that Juventus, along with Inter Milan, are big fans of Darmian and have been monitoring him for the duration of the season. Darmian is no stranger to Serie A football, having played for Torino before his move to Old Trafford.



If Juventus decide not to make a move for Matteo Darmian, they are also reportedly interested in signing AC Milan right back Mattia De Sciglio. The Italian international has just over a year remaining on his current contract and renewal talks appear to have stalled, which will put Juventus on high alert.





