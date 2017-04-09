Koeman tells Barkley: sign new contract or leave

Since appearing on the scene as a promising teenager for Everton, Ross Barkley has shown signs of great potential and glimpses of what's to come. Now, manager Ronald Koeman has given his midfielder an ultimatum, sign a new contract or be sold.





Barkley starred in Everton's 4-2 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, highlighting his improvement under manager Ronald Koeman and once again giving England supporters hope that he can go on to be one of their best players.



With just over a year remaining on his current contract, Everton find themselves in a similar situation to the one they have with another of their key players Romelu Lukaku. The Toffees are keen to push on and challenge for the top four in the near future, but they will need to keep hold of their star players if they are to do that. However, if these players decide that they wish to leave Goodison Park, Everton will look to get the biggest fee for them that they can.



Speaking after that Premier League win on Sunday, Ronald Koeman was asked about the situation regarding a new contract for Ross Barkley. In response to that, Koeman explained "It's simple, it's not so difficult in my opinion. We offer him a new contract, and then (there are) two possibilities. One, he signs that contract, if he doesn't sign that contract then we need to sell the player."



These strong words from Koeman suggest that the ball is very much in Barkley's court and if he doesn't agree a new contract it is very likely that we will see him leave Everton in the coming transfer window.









