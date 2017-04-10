Diego Costa unhappy in London

Chelsea fans have been delighted to have Diego Costa in their team since he arrived at the club, with his natural goalscoring ability and aggression on the pitch making him a cult hero. It would appear however that the Spanish striker does not feel the same, admitting that he is not happy with life in the English Capital.





Costa was linked strongly with a move to the Chinese Super League in January, but despite the huge money that was being offered, he stayed put at Stamford Bridge.



Twenty eight year old Costa told SFR Sport that he has two years remaining on his contract and that he will complete that agreement with the club. "I am happy at Chelsea, I am not necessarily saying that I am happy with my life in London" he added.



Despite saying that he will see out the remainder of his contract with the Blues, this will put interested clubs on high alert, getting them thinking that they will be able to tempt Costa away with a big offer.



If Diego Costa does leave Chelsea, it is expected that their interest in Everton's Romelu Lukaku wil intensify further, as they will look to quickly replace the goals of their current centre forward.

