Galatasaray to move in for Real Madrid full-back

Turkish giants Galatasaray have set their sights on signing Real Madrid left-back Fabio Coentrao during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has barely featured for the European champions over the past year, and this has, in turn, affected his position with the Portuguese national side.



According to Spanish outlet AS, the Istanbul outfit will look to lodge an attempt to sign Coentrao in the summer once they manage to offload Lionel Carole for a £6m fee.



Gala boss Igor Tudor is understood to be a close friend of Zinedine Zidane, and the club could seek to agree a loan deal with the option of a permanent contract at the end of the 2017/18 season.



The Turkish club also have an eye on fellow compatriot Pepe, but a deal appears difficult amid strong interest from the Chinese Super League.



Coentrao has turned out over 100 times for the Bernabeu giants since arriving from Portuguese side Benfica in the summer of 2011.

