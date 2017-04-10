Aubameyang won't be sold to Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund's Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be leaving for Bayern Munich in the next transfer window.

The Gabon international has been in fine touch for the Dortmund giants this season with 32 goals and five assists in just 36 games across all competitions.



BvB have lost key players in the form of Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels to the German champions in recent seasons while they have managed to re-sign Mario Gotze following an unfruitful stint in Munich.



Speaking to Sport1, general manager Watzke affirmed that BvB won't consider offers from the Bavarian giants, but would still be open to potential bids from Barcelona and Real Madrid.



"I think he will stay with us," he told Sport1. "But if Real Madrid or Barcelona come with a big offer, then we have to discuss it. We will not sell him to the Bavarians."



Aubameyang joined BvB from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2013 and has since netted an impressive tally of 112 goals in 179 outings for Thomas Tuchel's side.

