Arsenal boss wants to keep hold of the British core

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed his desire to keep hold of the club's British players ahead of this summer's transfer window.





The north London outfit are currently in a tight fix regarding the futures of key duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, whose contracts are due to expire in 14 months' time.



However, Wenger feels decisions must be made on other players which includes the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs - all of whom are entering the final year of their existing deals.



"We still have a group of young players but we have to keep them all," Wenger told The Telegraph.



"We have Ramsey, Chamberlain, Wilshere, Gibbs. All these players, we have to make decisions and manage to keep them together."



Wenger's future has been the subject of huge speculation over the past month or so, but it looks likely that he will pen a fresh two-year extension ahead of what could be a busy summer window for the Gunners.



Both Ramsey and Oxlade-Chamberlain have earned ample opportunities in the starting lineup this term with Kieran Gibbs acting as backup, while Jack Wilshere is on a season-long loan with Bournemouth.

