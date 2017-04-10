George Boyd on Villa radar

Championship side Aston Villa are lining up a move for Burnley midfielder George Boyd amid the uncertainty over his future at Turf Moor.

The Scotland international has started 28 league outings for Sean Dyche's side this season, but there are still doubts over his position next term.



Boyd is understood to want a two-year extension as opposed to the Clarets' one, and this has stalled negotiations with his contract due to expire in the summer.



According to The Mirror, Boyd will attract interest from a whole host of English clubs in the summer, but the Villains could hold the edge with Steve Bruce having previously worked with the Scot.



Boyd was a regular substitute during his time at Hull City with Bruce, but there is every possibility that he could get his rewards this time around.



Villa have been one of the most in-form teams in the Championship over the past month, and they are prepared to spend reasonably in the summer after having struggled to compete for top-flight promotion.



Steve Bruce's team are currently placed 11th in the division with 58 points, 11 behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday with five games to play.

