Juventus ready to agree deal for Chelsea winger

Juventus are reportedly ready to discuss a permanent agreement with Chelsea for Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Fiorentina in February 2015 and had spent just four months with the club before falling out-of-favour under then-boss Jose Mourinho.



Cuadrado followed to link up with Juventus on a temporary basis during the 2015-16 campaign where his impressive form earned him a fresh three-year loan contract in Turin last summer.



The South American ace has maintained his form for the Old Lady during the ongoing season, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants will act to secure a permanent move for his services.



Max Allegri's side will table a sum close to £21m so that the deal can be pushed when the transfer window reopens in July.



Blues boss Antonio Conte had previously shown willingness to keep hold of Cuadrado, but it appears that the winger is more content plying his trade in Turin.



Cuadrado has amassed a total of 33 outings for Juventus this term, with 15 of them being starts made in the Italian top-flight.

