Predicted Arsenal lineup for Crystal Palace clash, Giroud starts
Premier League giants Arsenal will seek to maintain their push for a Champions League place when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park later tonight.
The Gunners have won just one of their league six outings, and this has dented their pursuit of their annual top-four position.
Arsene Wenger's men are currently seven points off fourth-placed Manchester City with two games in hand, and a win over the Eagles would keep them in good stead for the coming games.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Damian Martinez will be retained as the goalkeeper on the night with both Petr Cech and David Ospina yet to recover from a calf and back strain respectively.
Standing skipper Laurent Koscielny could be out for an extended time with an Achilles problem, and this could see Gabriel once again feature alongside Shkodran Mustafi in central defence.
Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal have been the first-choice full-backs under Wenger, and the duo are sure starters for the midweek game.
Moving forward, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny could take up the central midfield duties despite the injury return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The pair put in a commanding performance in the 3-0 win over West Ham United in midweek, and Wenger could allow the duo to showcase their skills in south London.
England international Theo Walcott will take up his role on the right side of the attack with Mesut Ozil in the preferred number 10 position while Alexis Sanchez is a definite starter on the left wing.
Danny Welbeck has not managed to make the most of his first-team opportunities, and he could be dropped in place of Olivier Giroud, who continues to impress of the substitutes' bench.
Arsenal news
Alexis Sanchez to reopen Arsenal contract talks
Predicted Arsenal lineup for Crystal Palace clash, Giroud starts
Official Site: Three matches selected for live coverage
West Ham news
Valencia seal Zaza transfer
West Ham pursue Man City defender
Official Site: Kouyate up for PFA award
Crystal Palace news
Predicted Arsenal lineup for Crystal Palace clash, Giroud starts
Wilfried Zaha to Man City?
Official Site: Inside Tonight's Programme - Arsenal