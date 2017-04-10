AC Milan in talks with Barcelona over Deulofeu transfer

AC Milan chief Adriano Galliani has revealed that his side are in discussions with Barcelona over a potential deal for winger Gerard Deulofeu in the summer.





Deulofeu, who is currently in the ranks of Everton, has been tipped to make his way to Barcelona with the Catalan giants having placed a £10.3m buy-back clause in his contract.



Speaking to Milan TV, Galliani admitted that he has held talks with Barca officials, but nothing is confirmed on the player until the end of the campaign.



"In June, you will know, I do not know what will happen in the market, so I cannot say anything," he said. "I have spoken with the people in charge of Barcelona, but I will not tell you what they told me."



Deulofeu joined the Rossoneri from Everton on loan during the winter transfer window and has since provided two goals and three assists across all competitions.



His showing has also earned him recognition with the Spanish national team after he netted a goal and assist in his comeback after nearly three years.

