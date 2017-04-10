Valencia seal Zaza transfer

Valencia have completed the permanent transfer of Italian striker Simone Zaza from Juventus. Zaza had spent the early part of this season on loan at West Ham, during which the striker had a very disappointing spell at the Hammers.





Zaza has in recent months shown that he is capable of performing at the top, scoring a number of stunning goals for the La Liga outfit,



Zaza has made his transfer to Valencia permanent after scoring 4 goals in 14 games and a statement on Valencia's official website read, "Simone Zaza will be a Valencia CF player from July 1st, according to the terms signed with Juventus FC."



West Ham had a reported 14 million euro first option on Zaza at the beginning of the summer and it is understood that Valencia have negotiated their option on the striker, paying only 8.75 million euros to Juventus to sign the striker. The 25-year-old has signed a four year deal.



Zaza bagged a brace against Granada in La Liga at the weekend.

