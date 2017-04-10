Yaya Toure linked with Monaco move

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure could be headed to Ligue 1 in the summer. The Ivory Coast international will be out of contract with the Citizens at the end of this season.





Toure has found his first team opportunities somewhat limited this campaign after a very public falling out with head coach Pep Guardiola at the beginning of the current season.



The midfielder is believed to be ready to make a move to the Champions League quarter finalists and current Ligue 1 leaders and take a significant paycut to make the move.



Toure has also been linked with a move to Ligue 1 rivals Lyon and PSG and has previously admitted to French reporters that he would like to finish his career in France.



Toure has yet to have opened talks over a new contract with Man City and his agent has also indicated that it is unlikely he will extend his spell with Guardiola's side. Toure is currently allowed to speak with clubs from abroad as his contract has entered its final six months.

