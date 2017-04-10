Alexis Sanchez to reopen Arsenal contract talks

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has reportedly reopened his contract talks with the Gunners, despite uncertainty over the long term future of manager Arsene Wenger . Sanchez has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks.





Sanchez has reportedly asked his agent to reopen discussions with Arsenal after positive conversations with senior management at the club regarding summer transfer targets. Sanchez is also reportedly happy with progress made regarding Arsene Wenger's contract situation, with the Chile international desperate for the French coach to stay at the Emirates.



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had reportedly discussed transfer targets with the Blues' board for the summer and identified Alexis Sanchez as his top target.



However, Alexis Sanchez is now set to reopen talks if the Gunners can double his pay and bring in two or three top class players in the transfer window.



The former Barcelona man has scored 18 goals in 27 league games this season and played over 130 games since his move from Spain in 2014.

