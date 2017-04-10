AS Monaco to compete with EPL trio for Tielemans?

AS Monaco are reportedly prepared to fight it out with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton in the chase to sign Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer.





Tielemans, 19, is regarded as one of the best upcoming prospects in the Jupiler League, and his progress over the past few seasons has not gone unnoticed among the Europe's elite.



According to The Mirror, Monaco will seek to rivals a host of English clubs as they to add yet another young talent to their ranks next season.



The Principality outfit have focused on developing their team around uprising prospects, and this has paid dividends with Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy among others earning recognition internationally.



Despite his tender age, Tielemans is an experienced player in the Anderlecht ranks, having already amassed a tally of 29 goals in 162 outings across all competitions.



He has also earned two caps with Belgian senior side with his debut coming against rivals the Netherlands in November last year.

