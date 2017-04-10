Arsenal players in the dark over Arsene Wenger's future - Ramsey

Wales international Aaron Ramsey insists that Arsenal players have no clue on whether manager Arsene Wenger would be extending his stay beyond the current campaign.





The 67-year-old has been the subject of immense criticism from the Gunners' faithful this term following yet another season where the club have failed to challenge for the Premier League title.



Wenger has been dodging questions over his future in recent weeks, and Ramsey reveals that the squad have no know-how on the manager's position despite his contract due to expire in three months' time.



"The manager hasn't said anything about it. He's our manager and we're delighted to play for him," Ramsey toldÂ Sky Sports News.



"He's been brilliant for us so hopefully we can repay him by finishing off this season strongly and hopefully win something for him."



Despite a section of the supporters urging Wenger to quit, the Frenchman continues to receive continuous support from his own players including Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny.

