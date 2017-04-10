Manchester United winger will be sold

After being deemed surplus to requirements last summer by Manchester United and as a result being loaned out to Sunderland, Adnan Januzaj has continued to struggle in the Premier League. When his loan spell is over, the Red Devils will look to sell him, with a host of European clubs showing interest.





Januzaj impressed when he broke into the Manchester United team in 2013, being seen by many as the club's next big star. He has since struggled to refind that initial form, leading to him being loaned out for two consecutive seasons, firstly with Borussia Dortmund and now with Premier League strugglers Sunderland.



The Daily Telegraph claims today that United manager Jose Mourinho has been underwhelmed by Januzaj's performances this season and will look to offload him in the summer, making room for new arrivals.



Although it looks like the Belgian's Premier League career is over, he could still find himself playing in one of Europe's biggest leagues next season, with many clubs showing interest. PSG and Juventus are currently leading the race according to The Express, whilst Monaco, Lyon, Marseille, Napoli, Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all said to be monitoring the situation.









