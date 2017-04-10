Alexis Sanchez set to join league rival?

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly nearing a summer move to domestic rivals Manchester City, Radio Cooperativa claims.

The Chile international has refused to ink terms over a fresh contract in north London despite approaching the final year of his Gunners deal.



Radio Cooperativa, claims that the Citizens are close to winning the chase to sign the former Barcelona man with manager Pep Guardiola having earmarked Sanchez as his top target for the summer.



Guardiola shared a close relationship with Sanchez during his time at Camp Nou, and the Citizens are willing to cough up a £50m sum along with £200,000 in weekly wages in order to seal the deal.



Sanchez has vented his frustration towards his Gunners' teammates in recent weeks, and the club could be prepared to offload his services rather than unsettled the playing squad.



Arsenal fell seven points adrift of a top-four place following an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Crystal Palace on Monday night.

