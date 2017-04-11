Leicester City eyeing deal for Chelsea striker

Premier League holders Leicester City are planning a surprise move to land highly-rated Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the summer.

The 19-year-old joined Championship side Bristol City on a season-long loan last summer and has since performed above his expectations.



Abraham already has 24 goals to his name this season, and his performances appear to have captured the attention of the Foxes, who are in for a potential bargain deal this summer.



According to The Leicester Mercury, the East Midlands outfit are lining up a £15m deal for the promising marksman, who has two appearances to his name with Chelsea.



Blues boss Antonio Conte has shown reluctance to play anyone other than Diego Costa in the centre-forward position, and this would not present much confidence for Abraham with summer recruit Michy Batshuayi still warming substitutes' bench.



Abraham has recently insisted that he is unsure of his future prospects following an impressive first full season away from the west London giants.

