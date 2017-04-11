Real Madrid plan world-record deal for Chelsea ace

European champions Real Madrid remain confident of luring Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard in a potential world-record deal in the summer.





The Belgian attacker has been in sublime touch for the west London giants this season, and his tally of 14 goals have helped the side clinch a seven-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the league standings.



Hazard, 26, has managed to get over his previous season disappointment where he netted just four times in the Premier League, and his progress has not gone unnoticed with Real boss Zinedine Zidane being a huge admirer of his services.



According to The Mirror, the La Liga leaders are increasingly confident of landing the star forward in the summer as they to make a record swoop for his signature.



Blues boss Antonio Conte has warned the club's hierarchy against selling his top players, but a fee in excess of £90 could be something hard to turn down, should the player himself push for a potential exit.



Hazard has recently been rumoured to be house-hunting in the Spanish capital ahead of a potential move to La Liga in the coming transfer window.

