Antoine Griezmann to reject Man Utd for Atleti stay?

France international Antoine Griezmann will reportedly commit to Atletico Madrid on a fresh long-term contract in order to fend off interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.





The Red Devils are understood to be hot on the trail of the French striker after it emerged that he has a £86m release clause in his present contract.



Griezmann has emphasized his decision to stay put in the Spanish capital over the past month or so, and according to The Mirror, he could land a new contract which could further increase his escape clause.



United boss Jose Mourinho has highlighted Griezmann as a long-term replacement for the ever-impressive Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but a potential extension could dent their chances of securing their top transfer target in the summer.



Griezmann is currently contracted to Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2021 after having inked the deal prior to the European championships held in France last summer.



The former Real Sociedad man has netted 23 goals in 43 outings for Atletico Madrid during the ongoing campaign.

