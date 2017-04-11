Arsenal ready to return for James Rodriguez?

Arsenal could revive their interest in Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez when the transfer window reopens in a couple of months' time.

The Colombia international is currently unsettled at the Spanish capital with manager Zinedine Zidane reluctant to offer him a regular run in the starting lineup.



Rodriguez was evidently distraught after being subbed in the 4-2 win over Leganes last week, and it is understood that his relationship with the manager is at a new low.



According to Transfermarketweb, the Gunners will retain their interest in the 25-year-old in the summer after having failed to land his services on two previous attempts.



The north London giants are said to have tracked the player in his time at Porto and Monaco, and they are prepared to offer an escape route from the Bernabeu.



Arsenal are not the sole club in the running for the player with Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich also in the hunt for the £47m-rated star.

