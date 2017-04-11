Newcastle planning move for Willian Jose?

Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a bid for Real Sociedad's Willian Jose ahead of a potential summer spending spree.

The Magpies are nearly guaranteed automatic promotion from the Championship as they hold a 10-point lead over third-placed Huddersfield Town, who have a game in hand.



A report from The Newcastle Chronicle suggests that the Magpies will seek to bolster their frontline in the summer with Benitez keen to push the club to higher levels in their potential return to the top flight.



Dwight Gayle has been the key performer up front for the Tyneside outfit with 22 goals in the second division, but Benitez is still looking for additional recruits to bolster his forward department.



Willian Jose, who is in the ranks of Real Sociedad is one player on their radar after having netted 12 goals and assisted a further three for the Basque outfit.



The 25-year-old is also understood to be a top target for Premier League club Everton, who see him as a potential replacement for contract rebel Romelu Lukaku in the summer.



Jose is currently contracted to Sociedad until the summer of 2021, and clubs will have to cough up a sum of around £26m in order to land the striker in the coming transfer window.

